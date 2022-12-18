Producer Eric Seats Presents Will Preston On New Single “That Good Love”

Dec 18, 2022 | New Music

Producer/Drummer Eric Seats Presents “Project Sideooo Volume 3”, which features the single “That Good Love” featuring Singer/Songwriter Will Preston. Seats adds about the collaboration:

“I first noticed Will Preston’s music via Jay Ross, whom also helps me promote my music, through a social media post. I reached out to both Jay, & Will, & the rest is history. We connected, I sent a few tracks to him, & he returned “Thar Good Love” to me not long after. We also look forward to bringing you more music.”

