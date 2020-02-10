Producer James Worthy Releases “Kaleidoscopes” EP With Ruff Endz, Truth Hurts & More

Producer James Worthy reintroduces his soulful sounds with the release of his sophomore EP “Kaleidoscopes”. This is the follow up to his 2019 debut “Blu Leisure” and features a unique array of guest appearances like Ruff Endz, Truth Hurts, Ray Lavender, Drag-On, and Jillisa Lynn.

James will also be touring regionally with special guests to be announced along with tour dates. James recorded most of “Kaleidoscopes” in his studio in Atlanta, GA with engineer Styalistic. Worthy has worked with producers Styalistic, Shay Mizz, and Frisktrackz on this project.

On this EP, each song gives different musical textures within the R&B genre, but with heavy melodic influences, and arrangements. While each song varies in tone, they all are originals, and circle back to one universal theme. Worthy states of the project: