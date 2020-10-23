Producer Mark Batson Releases Inspirational Debut Album “I Want To See You Shining”

You may know Mark Batson for his legendary career as a producer and his work with the likes of Alicia Keys, Anthony Hamilton, India Arie and Joe. He was even the in house producer for Dr. Dre and his Aftermath label working with 50 Cent, Eminem and The Game.

He now emerges as an artist in his own right as King Batson with his debut album “I Want to See You Shining”. This is an album unlike one you will hear anywhere else. The music is being considered New Age Hip-Hop but it’s guaranteed to uplift you. The album is full of positive and motivational affirmations over atmosphere production.

Not only that, Batson has a goal to help bring awareness to mental health through the music on this album. He hopes to help people reach the best place in their life just as he’s looking to do for himself in the process.

The inspiration for the project came when his close collaborator Dr. Dre pushed him to go in this direction at the start of the pandemic.

Be sure to check out the album in full and also watch the lyric video for the song “I Am” below.