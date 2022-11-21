Q. Parker & Crystal Nicole Share “Silent Night” (Hush Remix)

Crystal Nicole and Q Parker come together to celebrate the Holidays with the release of “Silent Night” (Hush) Remix. The song brings new life to the original record from the album “The Gift: A Christmas Compilation” performed by Crystal Nicole and originally released in November 2018.
The song is an innovative, R&B flavored homage to the original classic which has been covered by musical legends throughout the decades. Parker adds:
“It’s all about doing justice to the legacy of this song and those who have come before us.”