It seems like we’ve been waiting for an eternity for this album but Queen Naija’s debut “misunderstood” is finally here. The project contains the singles “Butterflies Pt. 2″ as well as ‘Pack Lite”

The album contains features for Kiana Lede, Lucky Daye, Lil Durk and many others.

The vocalist has been an artist we’ve had our radar on for a minute as her 2018 EP is one of our personal favorites. That EP had hit singles “Medicine” and Karma”. Check out Queen Naija’s new EP now!