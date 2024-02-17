Rae Khalil Signs With Anderson .Paak’s Label At Def Jam, Releases New Single “Is It Worth It”

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Rae Khalil has just announced that she’s signed to Def Jam Recordings via Anderson .Paak’s APESHIT label. In celebration of this accomplishment, she’s also released a new single “Is It Worth It” along with a live video.

Anderson .Paak mentions about signing Rae Khalil:

“Rae is not only one of my favorite artist/collaborators but one of my favorite human beings. I’ve seen her go from a contestant on a Netflix show to us winning Grammys together. Once Tunji signed her he asked me to do my ” Quincy Jones” thing and it’s been such an amazing experience being part of her journey and helping with her incredible project. The best is truly yet to come! We are super proud to have her on the APESHIT roster and can’t wait for the world to see what’s next.”

The 26 year old California native originally came to prominence for her songwriting and background vocal contributions to “Lockdown” by Anderson .Paak. The track won for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards® in 2021, Rae’s first Grammy® honor.

She first gained popularity in 2019, as a contestant on Rhythm + Flow – Netflix’s first original music competition program. Her early influences range from the traditional – Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston – to the likes of Eryka Badu, Brandy, Queen, Michael Jackson, Q-Tip, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and more.

Stay tuned for much more from this exciting talent.