Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown Announce Joint Album “Lovesick” – Listen to “When a Man”

Love King Raheem DeVaughn seemingly always has a new project on the horizon. That trend continues with the announcement that he’s linked up with producer Apollo Brown for the collaborative project “Lovesick”.

The forthcoming project is a blend of modern R&B, classic soul, and music that harkens back to the era of Smokey Robinson, Al Green, and Marvin Gaye.

You can get a feel for what to expect with the first single “When a Man” featured below. You’ll hear the soulful sounds of Raheem DeVaughn over the backdrop of a smoothed out hip hop beat courtesy of Apollo Brown.

“Lovesick” is set to release on June 4th, 2021 and features collaborations from Westside Boogie, Skyzoo, and 3D’NaTee.