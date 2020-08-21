Raheem DeVaughn, Doug E. Fresh & DMC Release “Behind the Mask” PSA Song

Raheem DeVaughn uses his talents for good as he connects with legends Doug E. Fresh & DMC for the new song “Behind the Mask”. The song is a soulful reminder that everyone needs to wear a mask so we can beat this pandemic.

This is a unique and original song with an accompanying video that is meant to promote the use of face coverings. “Behind the Mask” was produced by Hip Hop Pubic Health which is a non profit started in 2006 to build health equity through the power of music.

Raheem adds about creating the song:

“It was an honor to collaborate with Hip Hop Public Health, Doug E. Fresh and Darryl DMC McDaniels on this project. Everyone has, in some way, been impacted by COVID-19 and we all need to listen and adhere to the message of Behind the Mask as a symbol of love, a symbol of trust and a way forward to a better future.”

Just a reminder to take the advice of these legends and wear a mask!