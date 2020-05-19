Raheem DeVaughn Named as Director of A&R for SRG/ILS Label

SRG/ILS has quietly been accumulating the best roster of R&B artists among labels in the music industry. Their roster includes the likes of Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn, Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men), Bobby V, Avant, and Vivian Green.

They’ve also had legendary producer Tim Kelley (from Tim & Bob) overseeing things as the Senior VP of A&R.

Now they’ve solidified their executive staff even further by naming Raheem DeVaughn as the Director of A&R for the label. Raheem is always seeking out new talent and collaborators. He has already signed Jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips and R&B singer Brave Williams to the label. Raheem adds:

“I’ve always had an ear and an eye for talent, but my passion is preserving the culture of R&B and Soul music as a recording artist. I’m equally excited about my new partnership as Director of A&R with SRG/ILS! Watch us work!”

The singer is also currently working on his upcoming album which will release this fall. The vibe of the project is a continuation of the sound of his previous two albums “Decade of a Love King” and “The Love Reunion”. The album will include collaborations with Tim Kelley, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and more.