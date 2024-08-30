Raheem DeVaughn Releases “The Love King Quarantine Sessions” Live Album (Stream)

During 2021, much of the world was locked down due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Artists were not performing since most venues were still shut down.

That did not stop the ever hustling Raheem DeVaughn from doing something special. He’s just released an album of a live recording he did during May 2021 from the legendary Warehouse 1360 Studios taped during COVID-19.

During the live recording, he performed some of his most recognizable songs spanning his entire career. Now fans get to hear this piece of history that they did not get to witness live.

Prior to this, Raheem released the album “Fall in Love” in November 2023.