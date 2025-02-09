Raphael Saadiq Announces Launch Of “Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club”

Legendary singer/songwriter/producer Raphael Saadiq has just announced the launch of “Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club.”

This venture will see Raphael opening up his legendary vault for the first time and offering fans a never-before-seen glimpse into his iconic back catalog. This exclusive membership allows fans to receive exclusive quarterly releases of Saadiq’s most celebrated albums, starting first with the debut of Lucy Pearl—his groundbreaking project with the powerhouse group of the same name including the never-before-released song “Gonna Miss U.”

The second vinyl, to be released in May is a reissue of Saadiq’s critically-acclaimed solo album Ray Ray. He adds:

“The very thing that got me started was vinyl. The vinyl club is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. This first vinyl is very important for me to release. I call it Lucy Pearl 2.0. When you join the club you get merch, maybe a song, a download in the middle of the night. Maybe I’ll drop something directly to you, access to private shows. We’re gonna be adding things to it all the time. It’s going to be new music, I’m not just gonna hold stuff in the studio. I’m gonna put stuff that I have in the vault.”

Each vinyl release will feature something completely unique; whether it’s a new colorway, brand new packaging, carefully selected bonus tracks, handwritten labels by Saadiq himself, or an entirely reimagined album, fans can ensure every record is a one-of-a-kind collectible. As a member, fans will automatically receive all four vinyl releases throughout the year, each representing a key moment in Saadiq’s illustrious career, from his early work with Tony! Toni! Toné! to his solo ventures and collaborations.

Beyond the vinyl, members will gain exclusive access to The Vault, a treasure trove of never-before-seen photos, behind-the-scenes videos, and more, offering a deep dive into Saadiq’s creative process and a rare opportunity for fans to experience the music, artistry, and history of one of the most influential figures in contemporary pop, soul, and R&B.

The Raphael Saadiq Vinyl Club is now open for membership. To sign up and learn more about the exclusive offerings, visit http://www.raphaelsaadiqvinylclub.com.