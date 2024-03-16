Raphael Saadiq Honored By Fender With Limited-Edition Signature Telecaster Guitar

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has just announced the launch of a new signature Telecaster® guitar honoring Raphael Saadiq.

The Limited Edition Raphael Saadiq Telecaster® is a perfect confluence of modernized features and timeless retro design. The signature Telecaster guitar is the ideal instrument for any player looking to break down artistic boundaries with effortless style and timeless tonality. A comfortable ‘59 “C”-shape neck and resonant ash body make this signature instrument as approachable as it is sonically powerful.

While known for his multifaceted roles in the studio and on stage, Saadiq’s emotive and precise guitar playing has become a distinctive hallmark. Saadiq adds: