Raphael Saadiq Honored By Fender With Limited-Edition Signature Telecaster Guitar

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has just announced the launch of a new signature Telecaster® guitar honoring Raphael Saadiq.
The Limited Edition Raphael Saadiq Telecaster® is a perfect confluence of modernized features and timeless retro design. The signature Telecaster guitar is the ideal instrument for any player looking to break down artistic boundaries with effortless style and timeless tonality. A comfortable ‘59 “C”-shape neck and resonant ash body make this signature instrument as approachable as it is sonically powerful.
While known for his multifaceted roles in the studio and on stage, Saadiq’s emotive and precise guitar playing has become a distinctive hallmark. Saadiq adds:
“Fender truly went hard in the paint with my signature Tele. It goes beyond the richness and snap I love to play with. Thanks to mentors like the incomparable Tony Maiden, Prince, and Ray Parker Jr., Eric Gales, Rob Fonksta Bacon, I’ve learned to play the Telecaster to amplify sound like no other. Collaborating with the iconic Fender brand to introduce my own signature Telecaster is a great honor. I’m excited for young musicians to pick up this guitar, write with it, and take the stage with confidence.”