Raphael Saadiq Releases New Holiday Single “Miracle” Featuring Kelli-Leigh

Legendary musical icon Raphael Saadiq has just released his new holiday single “Miracle” featuring UK vocalist Kelli-Leigh exclusively on Amazon Music.

The release comes on the heels of him wrapping up the “Just Me & You” tour after reuniting with his original group Tony! Toni! Toné!

This new original song is featured in the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane” starring Eddie Murphy premiering exclusively on Prime Video December 1. He adds about the song:

“The song “Miracle” is about, of course, a miracle. Once you see the film, you see all these amazing things happening – a little bit of beautiful magic between a family and a mother and father. “Miracle” just comes on and tells that whole story of how a family works.”

The new holiday adventure is about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

“Miracle” is exclusively available today on Amazon Music and will be available everywhere you get music on December 1.