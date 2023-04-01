Raphael Saadiq To Reunite With Tony! Toni! Toné! for ‘Just Me And You’ Tour This Year

Music lovers have been asking for legendary group Tony! Toni! Toné! to reunite for years now. Over the past couple of decades, Raphael Saadiq has gone on a solo journey while also serving as one of the top producers in R&B music.

Fellow original group mates D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley have continued to carry the torch for the Tony! Toni! Toné! brand while touring across the world and performing their hits.

Now it appears we are on the verge of a reunion. All three original members have announced that the group has come back together and will be performing as Tony! Toni! Toné! for the “Just Me and You” tour later this year.

The tour will kick off this Summer and will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the release of the group’s most successful album “Sons of Soul”.

There is no word on if new music will follow as well. Tony! Toni! Toné! have released four albums in total, with their final album “House of Music” coming in 1996.