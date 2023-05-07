R&B Band LA’DY Release Debut Single “Love Me Down” Produced By Harmony “H-Money” Samuels

All black female band LA’DY has just released their debut single “Love Me Down” produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels.

Soulful singer Ashley Kimbrae leads the melodic track while band members Kris Callazo, Zuri Appleby, Michel’Le Baptiste, and Ari O’Neal perform the keys, bass, drums, and guitar.

“Love Me Down” is the first single from the group’s forthcoming EP which is set to arrive later this year. The group adds about the single:

“We are extremely excited for our first single ‘Love Me Down’ to be released. We hope everyone enjoys this sultry R&B single and can’t wait to give y’all more! We’re appreciative to Dare Records for believing in us and pushing this record!”

The group was originally formed through social media. The band was officially formed in 2019 and joined by Kris Callazo on keys, Zuri Appleby on bass, Michel’Le Baptiste on drums, and Ari O’Neal on guitar. As seasoned musicians who worked together previously with many of the industry’s top artists, the ladies felt inspired to bring their artistry to the forefront.