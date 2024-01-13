R&B Group H3RIZON Release Tricky Stewart Produced Songs “Naughty” & “Wanna Love You”

Emerging Australian R&B girl group H3RIZON have just released the double feature singles “Naughty” and “Wanna Love You”. Both of the songs were produced by legendary producer Tricky Stewart and feature visuals to accompany them.

The group is made up of Bernie, Gabby, and Tiara and were first introduced globally last year.

The two official music videos highlight the group’s charismatic and magnetic energy with “Naughty” additionally highlighting the triple threat trio’s dance skills.

In late 2023, the Sydney-based trio announced that they were the first Australian and first Asian-Pacific girl group to sign with Epic Records, in partnership with RZ3 Recordings. With that, they shared the harmony-driven record “You Don’t Know Nothin’,” which gave stateside fans a glimpse of what the talented trio had been cultivating as they generated momentum around the globe.

Stewart himself raves about the talent he was met with when he first dove into the world of H3rizon. “This is a very high bar that we play at, and there’s a reason why we’ve been here this long. H3rizon meets all that criteria—and more.”

Dive in today with “Naughty” and “Wanna Love You,” and stay ready for a debut project, coming soon.