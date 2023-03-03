R&B Group WanMor Releases Self-Titled Debut EP

WanMor’s debut EP is out. The 7 track project contains the singles “Every Pretty Girl In The City” and “Mine” as well as two songs that are produced by the legendary Troy Taylor (“Must Be Love” and “In My Life”. The R&B group has been grinding for the last few years and most recently performed with Stevie Wonder at the GRAMMY’s. WanMor is signed to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions as well as 300 Entertainment.

We interviewed the group last month to talk about the creation of the EP and this is what they had to say: