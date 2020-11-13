R&B Legends Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis & Babyface Link Up For New Single “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It”

There is nothing more epic in R&B than with some of the most successful creators come together for a new song. The new single “He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It” is the first offering from Jam & Lewis as artists. The Babyface assisted single is set to appear on the legendary duo’s debut album “Jam & Lewis Vol. 1” which comes out next year.

The single is classic R&B at its core with beautiful vocals, melodies and a wonderful bridge. Stay tuned for more from Jim & Lewis as they embark on this new journey as artists.