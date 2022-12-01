R&B Supergroup RSVP (Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P) Releases Debut Single “Money Everywhere”

Shortly after their VERZUZ battle a few months, Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V and Pleasure P introduced themselves as the latest R&B supergroup. The four singers have had success as solo artists, but they took the buzz that came from the battle to to form RSVP. The quartet has been working in the studio on a new album while also being on the road for the latest Millennium tour which just wrapped up.

The group’s first single “Money Everywhere” just came out today. The strip club anthem is just one of many songs that we can expect from this group. Be on the lookout for the full length album which is set to come out next year.