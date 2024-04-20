RealestK Releases New Single “Let Me Go”

Emerging R&B singer/songwriter RealestK has just released his brand new single “Let Me Go”.

On the song, RealestK’s silky vocals melt into the laidback beat. Skittering cymbals brush up against soft piano, conjuring a natural sense of tension. At the same time, he gets confessional. Recognizing his own toxicity, he admits to infidelity, “I know you tried, I know I lied, I know you left for a reason, but baby I know I was the one that was tweaking.” It transforms into a plea for a second chance as his high register echoes.

Earlier this year, he garnered a JUNO Awards nomination in the category “Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year” for his Real World EP. He was also nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards and joined NAV on his NEVER:SLEEP 23-city US & Canada Tour directly supporting alongside rapper SoFaygo.

Stay tuned for more music from RealestK coming soon.