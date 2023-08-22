Recap & Photos: Boyz II Men Perform At Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, Canada 8/20/23

The legendary R&B group Boyz II Men returned to Vancouver for the annual PNE concert series. Shawn, Wanya and Nathan wasted no times running through their extensive catalog of hit records such as “On Bended Knees”, “Motownphilly” and “Four Seasons of Loneliness” before transitioning to singing covers of popular hits from the likes of Bruno Mars (“Locked Out of Heaven”), Eric Clapton (“Wonderful Tonight”) and Journey (“Open Arms”). The covers portion of the show was certainly interesting as it brought the group to another element, but the group fit in effortlessly thanks to their musicality. A highlight during the set was watching Shawn Stockman play the guitar which is actually a skill that he learned developed over the last decade. The group concluded their concert by singing their number one classics “I’ll Make Love To You”, “One Sweet Day” and “End of The Road”.