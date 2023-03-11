Rémy Martin Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop by Commemorating Iconic DJs with Mixtape Volume 3 Campaign

Rémy Martin has just unveiled the third and final installment of The VSOP Mixtape, the brand’s popular trilogy that celebrates the shared legacy of music and cognac, timed to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

To commemorate this historic milestone in hip-hop culture and celebrate the brand’s finale to the popular three-part campaign, Rémy Martin teamed up with storied icons and legendary mixtape DJs, DJ Spinderella, DJ Cocoa Chanelle, Kool DJ Red Alert, DJ Marley Marl, DJ Yella, DJ Jelly, DJ Jay Illa, and DJ Shortkut, to highlight their contribution to Mixtape culture and further celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. In celebration of these DJs, Rémy Martin will unveil the Mixtape Street Art Museum, a traveling exhibit spotlighting all eight iconic DJs across five key cities throughout the nation.

The Mixtape Volume 3 campaign will continue celebrating 50 years of hip-hop and mixtape culture in 2023 through a monetary contribution to “The Official Record of Hip-Hop,” The Universal Hip Hop Museum, to support the preservation of archival hip-hop memorabilia. Additionally, the campaign is memorialized through the launch of the VSOP Mixtape Volume 3 Limited Edition bottle, a rare collectible that is introduced alongside innovative A.R. technology aimed at highlighting the history of hip-hop culture.

The VSOP Mixtape Vol. 3 Limited Edition, with its vintage label, is a rare collectible with a forever echo. While Volume 1 played on the birth of hip-hop by revisiting a vintage black and gold bottle design, Volume 2 tapped into the vibrant graphic codes of the vintage cassette. Volume 3 fuses vintage and modern styling for a retro Mixtape with a contemporary edge. The VSOP Mixtape Vol 3. Limited Edition comes with a QR code on pack to discover the tasting notes of Rémy Martin VSOP Cognac Fine Champagne, which embodies the perfect harmony of powerful and elegant aromas, symbolizing the Cellar Master’s art of blending. The versatility of VSOP makes it enjoyable neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail such as The Rémy Ginger.

A first of its kind for the brand, Rémy Martin Mixtape Street Art Museum will spotlight eight epochal DJs who have made their mark in cultivating what mixtape culture is today. These talents include Kool DJ Red Alert – From Harlem, New York, who is recognized as one of the founding fathers of hip-hop music and culture, DJ Spinderella – Brooklyn’s very own GRAMMY Award-winning DJ, producer, actor, rapper, writer, and global “turntablist;” DJ Cocoa Chanelle – Rapper, producer, radio personality, award-winning DJ and legendary “turntablist;” DJ Marley Marl – DJ, rapper and one of hip-hop’s first (and finest) super producers, DJ Yella – World renowned west-coast rapper, record producer, and film director from Los Angeles, DJ Jelly – One of the most influential mixtape DJs of the South, DJ Jay Illa – One of the top DJs in Chicago and the official DJ for the Chicago Bears and Meta, and DJ Shortkut – The Bay Area’s legendary DJ and champion “turntablist.”

