Rhona Bennett (of En Vogue) Releases New Solo Album “Instant Classic” (Stream)

Rhona Bennett from the legendary group En Vogue returns with new solo album “Instant Classic”.

This follows the release of her brand new solo single called “Butterfly”, which released earlier this year.

Also featured on “Instant Classic” is the previously released single “We (A Powerful Thing)”.

With songs that blend her electrifying presence as Miss RNB and her transformative insights as Coach Rho, Rhona gives listeners both the music they crave and the messages they need. This is music that moves you and keeps you moving toward your highest self. This album is more than just a collection of songs—it’s a celebration of soul, resilience, and rhythm.

Rhona originally released her debut album “Rhona” in 2000 via the label of producer Darkchild.

She then joined En Vogue in the early 2000’s during the time when the group was underdoing a lineup change. She was part of the group’s 2004 album “Soul Flower”, and has continued to be a part of the group ever since.

Rhona had been working towards additional solo projects over the years, but none have materialized to date until now.