RINI Releases New Single “Your Ecstasy”

Emerging R&B sensation RINI has just released his new single “Your Ecstasy”, a blissful new song from his much anticipated upcoming EP “Lucky 7” set to release on September 6th.

“Your Ecstasy” features alt-rock vibes and moody, inviting lyrics. The after-hours anthem is also accompanied by a suitably evocative video.

The sultry tone of “Your Ecstasy” is reflected in the video, which finds RINI sharing a heart-shaped bed with a companion. With dreamy lighting, psychedelic filters, and a distinctly retro aesthetic, the visual deftly conveys the feeling of being completely and utterly under someone’s spell.

The new song is the latest release in a string of recent singles which was preceded by his critically acclaimed “UltraViolet” EP.