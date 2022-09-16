Robert Glasper Experiment To Release 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of “Black Radio” Album

Robert Glasper will be honoring his iconic album “Black Radio” for its 10th Anniversary with the special release of a deluxe edition.

The album featured Glasper’s Experiment band with Casey Benjamin on sax/vocoder, Derrick Hodge on bass & Chris Dave on drums, the album boasted a who’s who of special guests including Erykah Badu, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, Lupe Fiasco, Ledisi, KING, Chrisette Michele, Musiq Soulchild, Stokley and more.

The album went on to be awarded Best R&B Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

On October 28, Blue Note will release a special 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which presents the full Black Radio experience by expanding it to a 3-LP set and 2-CD set that include the original album plus 3 additional bonus track previously unreleased on vinyl, as well as the remix EP Black Radio Recovered which featured additional contributions from ?uestlove and The Roots, Solange, Phonte, 9th Wonder, Pete Rock, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and more.

Glasper adds in the liner notes:

“Making the album grew out of a desire to put my life on wax. A black box of music that just tells the truth, tells the story. That’s something you can’t destroy: the truth. It’s indestructible. How Black Radio 1 hit also says something. Like, it was needed. It was missing – and then we made that record and, boom, it was there, and it was a whole thing. And it’s still evolving. Black Radio is basically the spinal cord of my work. It’s at the center of what I do. It’s who I am.”

Robert Glasper Experiment Black Radio: 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – 3-LP Track Listing:

SIDE A

1. Lift Off/Mic Check featuring Shafiq Husayn

2. Afro Blue featuring Erykah Badu

3. Cherish The Day featuring Lalah Hathaway

4. Always Shine featuring Lupe Fiasco & Bilal

SIDE B

1. Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.) featuring Ledisi

2. Move Love featuring KING

3. Ah Yeah featuring Musiq Soulchild & Chrisette Michele

4. The Consequence Of Jealousy featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

SIDE C

1. Why Do We Try featuring Stokley

2. Black Radio featuring yasiin bey

3. Letter to Hermione featuring Bilal

4. Smells Like Teen Spirit

SIDE D

1. Twice*

2. A Love Supreme*

3. Fever* featuring Hindi Zahra

*previously unreleased on vinyl

SIDE E

1. Afro Blue featuring Erykah Badu (9th Wonder’s Blue Light Basement Remix featuring Phonte)

2. Black Radio featuring yasiin bey (Pete Rock Remix)

3. Twice (?uestlove’s Twice Baked Remix featuring Solange Knowles & The Roots)

SIDE F

1. The Consequences of Jealousy featuring Meshell Ndegeocello (Georgia Anne Muldrow’s Sassy Geemix)

2. Letter to Hermione featuring Bilal (Robert Glasper and Jewels Remix featuring Black Milk)

3. Dillalude #2