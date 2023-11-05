Robert Glasper Releases New Holiday Album “In December” (Stream)

Musical icon Robert Glasper has just released his brand new Holiday album called “In December”. The project mixes classic carols with a set of three brand new originals, and is available exclusively on Apple Music.

The project features special guest appearances from PJ Morton, Sevyn Streeter, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, Cynthia Erivo, Alex Isley, Andra Day, and The Baylor Project. Glasper adds:

“I like covering songs that people know well, that’s what I’ve done throughout my whole career. It was fun remaking these tunes. The intention for this album was less about Christmas songs and more about songs that feel good during the holidays. I stayed away from thinking too much about Christmas and its traditional lingo and concentrated on real things people go through during the holiday season.”

The covers on Glasper’s “In December” completely reimagine these holiday classics and reveal a lot about his musical worldview: Sung by Tony-winning Cynthia Erivo “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” is turned into dark, airy neo-soul, while “Joy to the World”—sung by Alex Isley—feels like a Stevie Wonder ballad. But the originals reveal even more.

Get into the holiday spirit and check out the album now!