Robert Glasper Unveils “Black Radio 3” Album Tracklist and Release Date

Robert Glasper has officially revealed the details for his long awaited “Black Radio 3” album. The project will release on February 25th, 2022, which is almost exactly 10 years from the date his original highly regarded “Black Radio” album came out.

As he’s been known to do with each of his projects, Glasper assembled an all star cast to feature on “Black Radio 3”. The album will include appearances from Q-Tip, BJ the Chicago Kid, H.E.R., Lalah Hathaway, Common, Musiq Soulchild, Ledisi, Jennifer Hudson, India Arie, PJ Morton, and many more.

“Black Radio 3” features the previously released singles “Better Than I Imagined” with H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello, “Shine” with D Smoke and Tiffany Gouche, and newly released “Black Superhero” with Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T.

If the album is anything like the original two releases in the Black Radio series, this will be an instant classic. Stay tuned.

Robert Glasper “Black Radio 3” Tracklist:

1. In Tune (featuring Amir Sulaiman)

2. Black Superhero (featuring Killer Mike and BJ The Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T.)

3. Shine (featuring D Smoke + Tiffany Gouché)

4. Why We Speak (featuring Q-Tip + Esperanza Spalding)

5. Over (featuring Yebba)

6. Better Than I Imagined (featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

7. Everybody Wants To Rule the World (featuring Lalah Hathaway and Common)

8. Everybody Love (featuring Musiq Soulchild and Posdnuos)

9. It Don’t Matter (featuring Gregory Porter and Ledisi)

10. Heaven’s Here (featuring Ant Clemons)

11. Out of My Hands (featuring Jennifer Hudson)

12. Forever (featuring PJ Morton and India.Arie)

13. Bright Lights (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)