Robin Thicke Releases New Single "I Know What To Do"

Aug 26, 2024 | New Music

Robin Thicke returns with the release of his new single “I Know What To Do”. He is also planning to release a new album in February 2025.

The new song delivers a blend of sexy R&B and soulful pop, showcasing the signature sound that has cemented Thicke’s place within music. In a recent interview, Robin Thicke, who is managed by Roc Nation, shared an exciting moment from the creative process behind the track, revealing that he sent the song to Jay-Z for feedback.

“I remember I sent the record to him. I rarely ever send Jay a record, but I had a feeling about this one, so I sent it to him. I asked him, ‘Is this what I think this is?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what you think it is (laughs).’ And he sent me a video concept, too. Shout out to Jay!” Thicke told REVOLT | WBLS

Alongside the new music, Thicke is also one of the judges on the hit Fox TV Show, The Masked Singer, and is currently on tour with Boyz II Men.

