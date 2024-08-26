Robin Thicke Releases New Single “I Know What To Do”

Robin Thicke returns with the release of his new single “I Know What To Do”. He is also planning to release a new album in February 2025.

The new song delivers a blend of sexy R&B and soulful pop, showcasing the signature sound that has cemented Thicke’s place within music. In a recent interview, Robin Thicke, who is managed by Roc Nation, shared an exciting moment from the creative process behind the track, revealing that he sent the song to Jay-Z for feedback.

“I remember I sent the record to him. I rarely ever send Jay a record, but I had a feeling about this one, so I sent it to him. I asked him, ‘Is this what I think this is?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what you think it is (laughs).’ And he sent me a video concept, too. Shout out to Jay!” Thicke told REVOLT | WBLS

Alongside the new music, Thicke is also one of the judges on the hit Fox TV Show, The Masked Singer, and is currently on tour with Boyz II Men.