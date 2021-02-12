Robin Thicke Returns With New Album “On Earth, and in Heaven” (Stream)

Robin Thicke is finally back with his brand new album “On Earth, and in Heaven”. This is the first album from the R&B star since “Paula” back in 2014. Robin has been through a lot over the last few years professionally as well as privately and you’ll be able to hear about all of it on this new project.

“On Earth, and in Heaven” is also Robin’s first release as an independent artist as he started his new imprint Lucky Music. Prior to this, Robin had been with Interscope for all of his career.

We recently spoke to Robin Thicke about this album and he mentioned that he wanted to create music that he would be proud of and that he no longer wanted to chase the Pop success that he experienced with the number one smash “Blurred Lines”.