Rochelle Jordan Releases New Album “Play With the Changes” (Stream)

We have been anticipating a new album from R&B Star Rochelle Jordan for years now and it has finally arrived.

This is the follow up to her previously released album “1021” from back in 2014.

“Play With the Changes” features production from Jordan’s previous collaborators like KLSH, Machinedrum and Jimmy Edgar. The project includes dancefloor anthems that channel her UK roots where she spent her childhood listening to her brother’s 2 step hymns.

On the new album, Jordan takes on the bold task of tackling topics like depression, homesickness, and struggles with an industry that rarely has room for true originals. Fans can certainly expect to hear the next iteration in the evolution of Rochelle Jordan.

Additionally, you can check out our friend Edd Bowser’s great review of the album over on Soul in Stereo.