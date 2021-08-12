Salaam Remi Taps Claudette Ortiz for New Single “All I Need Is You”

Legendary producer Salaam Remi never ceases to amaze us. Typically its with his timeless music, but this time it’s also because he brought back an artist we’d be longing to hear from: Claudette Ortiz.

The pair link up for the new song “All I Need Is You”. The single is a special love song featuring Claudette’s angelic vocals backed by a stunning and light production from Salaam. The feel good song is also accompanied by a music video which is meant to capture the peace and tranquility of the single.

Salaam Remi adds:

“I have many songs I love in my vaults and Claudette Ortiz has always been one my favorite people. This song still feels as Great as when we recorded it many years ago. So happy to be sharing it.”

“All I Need is You” is the first single off of Remi’s upcoming project. Stay tuned for more details