Sammie Releases New EP “Satin Sheets” (Stream)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Sammie is celebrating women with the release of his anticipated EP “Satin Sheets”. The project releases via Star Camp/Empire Records.

All songs were written and vocally arranged by singer/songwriter, and Executive Producer, Sammie, with additional production from Troy Taylor, Jason Cathey, Damar Jackson, and others, including Anthony “Skino” Lopez as Executive Producer. “Satin Sheets” is dedicated to the sensuality of a woman and is surprisingly bold, super sexual, and soulful.

Sammie adds about the project:

“I have no heartbreak or pain to convey. I just want to love, make love and be loved. I’ve never dedicated an entire project to being truly in the now which…in this moment, is a space of boldness, confidence, vulgar even. It’s who I am. It’s been too long where a body of work just gave you a sense of calm, passion and sexy. “Satin Sheets” is precisely that. We were put here to procreate. Continue the legacy. Champion companionship, it’s time for a man to be and exude the epitome of alpha and gentle aura simultaneously. So, I present to you all, that part of me.”

The EP comes just before Sammie is set to kick off the “Vibes on Vibes” tour with Eric Bellinger in March.