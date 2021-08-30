Sevyn Streeter Announces Release Date For Upcoming Album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz”

R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter has announced the release date for her upcoming album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz”. The highly anticipated follow up to her debut album “Girl Disrupted” is set to drop September 17th, 2021.

The album is spearheaded by the Chris Brown assisted single “Guilty”. The single which samples the Total classic “Can’t You See” is easily one of our favorite songs of the year.

Sevyn also most recently released the single “Nasty Girl” with BIA. The hypnotic song is yet another example of why Sevyn is considered one of the most prolific songwriters in R&B.

This will be Sevyn’s first independent album as her last project “Girl Disrupted” was released on Atlantic Records. Features on the upcoming album include A$AP Ferg, Jeremih, Lucky Daye, BIA, and Lavish.