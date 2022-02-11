Sevyn Streeter Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz” (Stream)

Sevyn Streeter released her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz” back in September of last year. She’s back with the deluxe edition of the project which includes five new records including an acoustic version of the lead single “Guilty”.

This is Sevyn’s first independent album as her last project “Girl Disrupted” was released on Atlantic Records. The new album is released through eOne.

We had a chance to interview the talented singer about the creation of this album and this is what she had to say: