Sevyn Streeter Releases Lyric Video For “Nasty Girl” With BIA

R&B singer Sevyn Streeter has released the lyric video for her single “Nasty Girl” with BIA. The seductive record is just one of many that appear on her most recent album “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz”.

The album includes features from Chris Brown, A$AP Ferg, Jeremih, Lucky Daye, BIA and more.

We had a chance to interview Sevyn recently to talk about the album. In the interview, she talked about her growth as an artist as well as the creative process behind her latest release. This is what she had to say about making the album: