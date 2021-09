R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is back with her sophomore album “Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz”.

The project contains the lead single “Guilty” with Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg as well as the recently released “Nasty Girl” with BIA. Other features on the album include Lucky Daye, Jeremih and Lavish.

This is Sevyn’s first independent album as her last project “Girl Disrupted” was released on Atlantic Records. The new album is released through eOne.

Check out the album now!