Shaé Universe Releases New Project “Love’s Letter” (Stream)

UK R&B sensation Shaé Universe has just released her new project “Love’s Letter” via The Orchard.

The 10 track project is filled with R&B nostalgia as it what it would mean for love to send you a letter for every phase of life.

Speaking on the project, Shaé Universe shares:

“In a time where life has felt increasingly heavy, ‘Love’s Letter’ is here to help us process all the layers from a place of love; the changes, the uncertainty, the distance, the isolation, the frustrations, the cycles and the growth. This one’s for the people who are ready to face themselves and return to love.”

A true standout on the album is the feel good anthem “More Than Enough” which features the legendary Lalah Hathaway.

British-Nigerian vocalist Shaé Universe has made waves in the UK, West Africa and beyond making music that engages, enchants and inspires. She’s been very active on the festival scene, and is primed for even bigger things this year.