Shanae Releases New EP “Reset” (Stream)

Aussie-South African R&B powerhouse Shanae has just released her new EP “reset” via Varick St. The project weaves tales of love and longing through her soulful voice.

She has also unveiled the music video for her song “favourite song” which you can watch below.

“reset” serves as a testament to Shanae’s evolution as an artist, offering listeners a deeply personal and introspective glimpse into her journey of self-discovery and growth.

Shanae’s “reset” is a bold declaration of her artistic liberation, presenting a collection of tracks that delve into love, loss, and the relentless pursuit of personal truth. This EP is a mosaic of emotional landscapes, illustrating Shanae’s journey through the complexities of the human heart and her determination to craft beauty from the fragments. “reset” is Shanae’s open letter to the world, revealing her journey through the ebbs and flows of human emotion, and her capacity to find harmony within chaos.