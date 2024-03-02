Shantel May Releases New Single “Love It Here” Featuring Lola Brooke

Emerging R&B sensation Shantel May has just released her MNRK Music Group debut single “Love It Here”. The Toronto native taps New York rapper Lola Brooke to be featured on the song, which was produced by SK & K Major.

The new single showcases her vocal prowess and pays homage to The Isley Brothers’ classic “Footsteps In The Dark,” adding a nostalgic yet contemporary touch to the track. As she reflects on recording the single, Shantel states,

“I immediately fell in love with the Isley sample & knew it would be dope. The topic was bang on for me at the time so it was easy to connect/have fun wit. I think the girls gon like this one. It feels familiar but also new. Which is something I think I identify with a lot as an R&B artist, who mostly listens to throwbacks. This is my first female feature & Lola’s vibe fits perfectly.”

The stage is set for the Shantel May’s upcoming EP in 2024, featuring anticipated collaborations with Eric Bellinger, Tone Stith, and others. This is just the beginning of her exciting journey.