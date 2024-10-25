Shantel May Releases New Single “Too Often”

Emerging R&B star Shantel May has just released her latest single “Too Often” via MNRK Music Group.

The new song features a soulful sample of Tupac’s “Keep Ya Head Up” (which sampled Zapp’s “Be Alright”), and track brings a fresh hip-hop sound to R&B while telling a “hood love” story.

“Too Often” follows her previous hits “Love It Here” ft. Lola Brooke, “5 Minutes” ft. Tone Stith, and “The Hard Way,” for which she recently dropped new visuals.

Her debut album “Triggered, But Here” is set for release on November 15th and also features Maliibu Miitch, Ambre, and Rain 910. This album promises to be a deep dive into love, growth, and relationships, wrapped in Shantel’s signature soulful sound.