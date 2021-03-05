Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) Release Brand New Single “Leave The Door Open”

Superstar Bruno Mars has partnered up with the mega talented Anderson .Paak to form the brand new duo Silk Sonic as they just dropped the new record “Leave The Door Open”. The Motown inspired record, which was co-produced by D’Mile, is first offering from their upcoming album “An Evening With Silk Sonic”.

The sound that they went for on this song should come as no surprise to listeners as Anderson .Paak has always incorporated soul music in his music and Bruno Mars had a very successful era with his “24K Magic” album which was an ode to New Jack Swing.

Stay tuned for more from Silk Sonic. One thing is for sure though, we are loving the the live instrumentation and pristine vocals on this song and cannot wait to see what else they come up with.