Sinéad Harnett has dropped her sophomore album “Ready Is Always Too Late”. You may be familiar with the new singer from London as she’s done collaborations with Disclosure, Gallant and Snake Hips.

The new project showcases her beautiful vocals and includes the single “Last Love” which she released a few months back. The project also contains features from Masego, Van Jess and Lucky Daye.

Check out “Ready Is Always Too Late” now.