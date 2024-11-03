S!MONE Releases Debut Album “Magnet” (Stream)

Emerging R&B sensation S!MONE has just released her debut album “Magnet” via Joy Records.

The 10-track collection showcases S!MONE’s magnetic artistry and features her latest singles, “Short Notice” and “Borderline”.

The inspiration behind “MAGNET” is rooted in the essence of magnetism and how we draw experiences and people toward us by being true to ourselves. This album delves into the sexy and sometimes ugly nature of attraction as S!MONE unpacks the complexities of relationships and personal connections.

Collaborating with an impressive roster of talents, including Solomon Fox, A-Lex, Benji, The Brown Boyz, Simen Sez, Minor Element, and Haze, S!MONE weaves a sonic tapestry that is both familiar and fresh. Each track stands as a testament to the power of authentic expression and creative synergy.

She states about the album:

“I hope I’ve told my experiences authentically enough so that people relate, or maybe they’ll judge me, but I welcome all of that. Mostly, I hope they sing along and make these songs a part of their rotation”.

S!MONE is known to many as Lisa from Peacock’s hit series BEL-AIR, and is quickly establishing herself as an emerging R&B/Soul songstress.

Photo Credit: Grace McCarthy