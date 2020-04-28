Song Premiere: Superficial Love (Zhanel)

Hailing from a musical family, Zhanel, also an alumni of the 2019 D.C. Soul Stage class has returned and is ready to make her mark on the world. In collaboration with YouKnowIGotSoul and DMV Aux, Zhanel is premiering her first single of 2020, Superficial Love. After one listen to this record, the growth that Zhanel has had over the last year and a half as a vocalist and songwriter is extremely apparent.

The song’s inspiration is autobiographical, “I’d gone through [a situation] where a guy I liked was toying with my emotions. One minute he was into me and the next he was into someone else…I took inspiration from both Summer Walker’s song “Playing Games” and Ruth B’s song “Superficial Love”. The track was produced by 50 kiks [aka her brother Lawrence], and when asked about their workflow she said, “I love working with my brother Lawrence, because it’s easy to communicate and it’s easy for him to understand what I’m going for…Whatever he creates is a vibe, he’s extremely talented. I’m very picky about working with other producers sometimes because they don’t get me like he does”.

Still only 17, Zhanel is slowly, but surely taking all the right steps to make sure in a few years everyone around the country knows her name. Regarding what’s on deck for the rest of 2020, she said “I have 2 singles ready to be released later this year, and an EP following after that – – and of course I’m always writing and recording so we’ll see what I come up with in the future.”

Watch the premiere of the “Superficial Love” lyric video above, and listen to the song on all streaming platforms.

Apple Music: https://apple.co/2yNIFp4

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2S71Vor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zhanelsmusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zhanelsmusic