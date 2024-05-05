Stephcynie Releases New Single “No Lie”

Building on the momentum of her recent feature on Billboard.com and recent placements on Netflix television, Stephcynie shares a brand new single called “No Lie”.

The song is a soulful anthem that redefines love with a chill, romantic sound that features Stephcynie’s sultry vocals.

The song’s lyrics delve into the joy and security of being with someone who allows you to be fully yourself. Stephcynie’s genre-melding style incorporates jazz phrasing with her smoky voice, showcasing her vocal versatility and offering a refreshing musical perspective.

“No Lie” was produced by the talented Daniel Sauls and features hip hop artist S-Wrap.

Stay tuned for what’s to come next from this refreshing talent.