Stevie Wonder Releases New Song “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart”

The legendary Stevie Wonder has just shared a new song called “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” out now via Republic Records.

This is the first new music from Stevie Wonder since 2020.

On the new song, Wonder sings a call for unity embodied in heartfelt lyrics as he asks, “Can we fix our nation’s broken heart? Are we brave enough to try?”

Backed by acoustic guitar and a steady beat, this anthem provides the rhythm and refrain for a core reminder, “We are family.” Ultimately, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” upholds his lifelong commitment to breaking down walls and bringing people together.

Stevie Wonder continues to be a pivotal influence in U.S. and world events, demonstrating the activism that has made him such a vital voice for social progress and world harmony.