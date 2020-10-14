Stevie Wonder Returns With New Songs “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate” & “Where is Our Love Song”

Legendary singer Stevie Wonder makes a surprising and triumphant return with two brand new songs.

The first is called “Can’t Put it in the Hands of Fate” and features rappers Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae & Chika. The song unites artists across multiple generations and is a powerful call to action.

The second song is called “Where is Our Love Song” featuring Gary Clark, Jr. The song makes an impactful statement as it touches on a question many of us have today; where is the love?

Wonder adds about the songs:

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity.”

The new music comes via Wonder’s own label So What the Fuss Music in partnership with Universal/Republic. He was previously signed to Motown for the majority of his musical career.

Stay tuned to find out if a new project is on the way from the true legend.