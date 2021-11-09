Stevie Wonder To Host 23rd Annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert

Global superstar Stevie Wonder will return to the Microsoft Theater to host his 23rd House Full of Toys Benefit Concert, on December 18th, 2021.

He issued the statement about the performance:

“In this, a most challenged time throughout the world, is when we show up to show our deepest love and commitment to helping those to still enjoy this holiday season. It is my joy to be able to return and present HFOT.”

The benefit concert dubbed as House Full of Toys is to benefit children, people with disabilities, and families in need. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or unwrapped gift of joy. Donated charitable gifts are 100% tax deductible.

Tickets went on sale to the public this past Friday, November 5th and can be purchased at AXS.COM.