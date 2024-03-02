Stokley (from Mint Condition) Cast As Rick James In Upcoming “Super Freak: The Rick James Story”

It has been announced that Stokley from the legendary group Mint Condition has been cast to play Rick James in the upcoming “Super Freak: The Rick James Story”.

In his role as Rick James, Stokley will bring to life the legendary singer’s electrifying persona and timeless music.

“Super Freak: The Rick James Story” delves deep into the tumultuous life and extraordinary talent of the legendary musician, exploring the highs and lows of his career against the backdrop of his unforgettable hits. Audiences will be transported on a musical journey through James’ groundbreaking music and the compelling narrative of his life, filled with passion, excess, and undeniable talent.

Ty James, executive producer and daughter of the late Rick James, shares:

“I am so excited that we were able to cast such an amazing talented cast. I know playing my dad is stepping into some big shoes, but I am confident Stokley will kill it. My dad would be so proud.”

“Super Freak: The Rick James Story” will embark on a nationwide tour, captivating audiences in cities across the United States. The tour kicks off on March 14th at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX, and will continue through June, culminating in a series of performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are on sale now.