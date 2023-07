Stokley (from the legendary group Mint Condition) adds another accolade to his career as his latest single “Jeopardy: Verbalize” featuring Snoop Dogg has just reached the Top 10 at Adult R&B Radio.

This is his fifth Top Ten single overall and was included on his 2021 sophomore album “Sankofa”.

This follows in the footsteps of previous Top 10 singles “Cascade”, “Cafe”, “She” and “Woman”.